NYT Video Op-ed Suggests Georgia Governor’s Election Was ‘Tampered With’

A New York Times opinion video published Monday suggested the 2018 Georgia governor’s election—lost by Democrat Stacey Abrams—was “tampered with.”

The New York Times‘s Taige Jensen and Nayeema Raza produced a video making the grim case that the United States cannot be considered great, let along the “greatest country in the world.” The stylized video, which combines animation and archival news footage, argued the U.S. could even be compared to a “developing country” at times.

“It’s gotten to a point where I think there are specific times and places where you can confuse America for a developing country,” the narrator said, “as elections are tampered with, water can’t be drunk from taps, citizens don’t trust uniformed officers, infrastructure is crumbling, and where a dual system is emerging when public services are available to the highest bidder.”

As the narrator spoke about elections being “tampered with,” b-roll played of Abrams on a CBS Evening News report about her claims of voter suppression during her race. Abrams protested during and after her defeat that Republican opponent Brian Kemp systematically suppressed the vote through a variety of tactics and tainted the race. She has said Republicans “stole” the win from “the voters of Georgia” and even declared “I won.” – READ MORE