Watch how AOC reacts when local reporter questions the legitimacy of toilet water claim (VIDEO)

Speaking with media outside a detention center Monday, Ocasio-Cortez claimed she witnessed immigration authorities telling female migrants to drink water from toilets.

“There’s abuse in these facilities, there is abuse,” Ocasio-Cortez said, speaking of Customs and Border Patrol agents.

After a visit to a migrant detention facility in El Paso, Texas, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke on what she says is happening inside.https://t.co/CpmH73SMkn pic.twitter.com/CpmjAztm3n — CBS4Local (@CBS4Local) July 1, 2019

“This was them on their best behavior, and they put in a room with no running water,” she claimed. “These women were being told by CBP officers to drink out of the toilet. They were drinking water out of the toilet and that was them knowing a congressional visit was coming. This is CBP on their best behavior, telling people to drink out of the toilet.”

A reporter listening to Ocasio-Cortez questioned, "Did you see somebody actually do that?"