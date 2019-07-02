Border Patrol Council President Blasts AOC Over Detention Center Claims, Demands Footage Be Released

National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd pushed back against accusations made by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) regarding border detention centers during a Tuesday evening radio interview on Breitbart News Tonight.

Judd, who heads the union representing U.S. Border Patrol agents, suggested Ocasio-Cortez lied about her Monday trips to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sites and called for the tapes of the socialist’s visits to be released to disprove such inflammatory claims.

“I’m calling on CBP to release that footage so they clearly show that she was treated with the utmost dignity and respect,” Judd told Breitbart News Tonight.

As previously reported by The Daily Wire, AOC "claimed without evidence that CBP officers told detained women to drink from the toilets if they were thirsty while Ocasio-Cortez stood there and witnessed it."