NYT Publisher Complains to Trump About ‘Potential’ Violence Against Journalists – Ignores Over 500 Violent Attacks on Trump Supporters

On Sunday, the publisher of The New York Times — which constantly jostles with The Washington Post for the position of the official paper of #TheResistance — released a five-paragraph statement essentially accusing the Trump administration of inciting violence against the media.

Not mentioned in the story, however, is the over 500 times one conservative website has catalogued the left either inciting violence against conservatives or carrying it out before and after the 2016 election.

There have been over 538 violent attacks against Trump supporters since the 2016 election season.

The liberal mainstream media has ignored these violent attacks.

First, the story, ominously (and very objectively) titled “New York Times Publisher and Trump Clash Over President’s Threats Against Journalism.”

“President Trump and the publisher of The New York Times, A.G. Sulzberger, engaged in a fierce public clash on Sunday over Mr. Trump’s threats against journalism, after Mr. Sulzberger said the president misrepresented a private meeting and Mr. Trump accused The Times and other papers of putting lives at risk with irresponsible reporting,” the article began.

The tweet from the president read, “Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, ‘Enemy of the People.’ Sad!”

That, apparently, was not Mr. Sulzburger’s recollection of the meeting.

“My main purpose for accepting the meeting was to raise concerns about the president’s deeply troubling anti-press rhetoric,” Sulzberger wrote in response to the tweet. “I told the president directly that I thought that his language was not just divisive but increasingly dangerous.

“I told him that although the phrase ‘fake news’ is untrue and harmful, I am far more concerned about his labeling journalists ‘the enemy of the people.’ I warned that this inflammatory language is contributing to a rise in threats against journalists and will lead to violence. – READ MORE

President Trump ripped what he called “haters in the dying newspaper industry” Sunday after the publisher of The New York Times criticized Trump’s rhetoric as “not just divisive but increasingly dangerous.”

In a rant that took up four separate tweets, the president complained that the media had been “driven insane by their Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

…accurately. 90% of media coverage of my Administration is negative, despite the tremendously positive results we are achieving, it’s no surprise that confidence in the media is at an all time low! I will not allow our great country to be sold out by anti-Trump haters in the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

…and the Amazon Washington Post do nothing but write bad stories even on very positive achievements – and they will never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

Trump posted the tweets a few hours after New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger detailed a July 20 meeting between himself and Trump. Sulzberger said Trump’s aides had initially requested the meeting not be made public, but added he decided to comment after Trump discussed it in another Tweet earlier Sunday.

