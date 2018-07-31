Battleground Poll: Only 11% of Trump Voters Trust #FakeNews Mainstream Media

At least 90% of mainstream broadcast coverage of President Trump since the November 2016 election has been negative.

This is despite the record low unemployment, a 30% surge in the stock market, a 4.1% GDP, peace talks with North Korea, the defeat of the Islamic State, trade agreements with the European Union, etc.

Trump supporters have learned to tune out the fake news mainstream media.

NEW CBS POLL: nearly all strong supporters of President Trump say they trust him for accurate information, while only 11 percent trust the mainstream media https://t.co/GK8aNOm3Op pic.twitter.com/B2tgZySo5Z — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) July 29, 2018

In a new CBS Battleground poll — 91% of Trump supporters ignore the fake news mainstream media.

Only 11% of Trump supporters trust the fake news mainstream media.- READ MORE

President Trump on Sunday blasted the “dying newspaper industry” for reporting fake news, but also warned that the media’s “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is putting the lives “of many, not just journalists, at risk.”

When the media – driven insane by their Trump Derangement Syndrome – reveals internal deliberations of our government, it truly puts the lives of many, not just journalists, at risk! Very unpatriotic! Freedom of the press also comes with a responsibility to report the news… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

…accurately. 90% of media coverage of my Administration is negative, despite the tremendously positive results we are achieving, it’s no surprise that confidence in the media is at an all time low! I will not allow our great country to be sold out by anti-Trump haters in the… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

…dying newspaper industry. No matter how much they try to distract and cover it up, our country is making great progress under my leadership and I will never stop fighting for the American people! As an example, the failing New York Times… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

…and the Amazon Washington Post do nothing but write bad stories even on very positive achievements – and they will never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

The president’s rant came hours after both newspapers released differing takes on their private White House meeting on July 20. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1