Battleground Poll: Only 11% of Trump Voters Trust #FakeNews Mainstream Media

At least 90% of mainstream broadcast coverage of President Trump since the November 2016 election has been negative.

This is despite the record low unemployment, a 30% surge in the stock market, a 4.1% GDP, peace talks with North Korea, the defeat of the Islamic State, trade agreements with the European Union, etc.

Trump supporters have learned to tune out the fake news mainstream media.

In a new CBS Battleground poll — 91% of Trump supporters ignore the fake news mainstream media.

Only 11% of Trump supporters trust the fake news mainstream media.- READ MORE

President Trump on Sunday blasted the “dying newspaper industry” for reporting fake news, but also warned that the media’s “Trump Derangement Syndrome” is putting the lives “of many, not just journalists, at risk.”

The president’s rant came hours after both newspapers released differing takes on their private White House meeting on July 20. – READ MORE

