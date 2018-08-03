NYT: New Hire Sarah Jeong ‘Regrets’ Professing Hate for ‘Dumbass F*cking White People’

The New York Times is under fire after excusing Sarah Jeong, its newest editorial hire, for numerous anti-white sentiments — exposing the paper’s double standards when it comes to firing new employees over old, controversial tweets.

Dumbass fucking white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 29, 2014

Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

we should address the data head-on pic.twitter.com/XoaX7vUP4x — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

the science is indisputable pic.twitter.com/th39vKR40g — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

"but i don't smell like dog when it rains!" you might protest. well you wouldn't know, would you — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

these are inconvenient truths but we should thoroughly examine them instead of giving into the PC lie that white people don't smell bad — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

@susie_c i mean, there clearly isn't institutional racism, and in many cases, fear of white people doesn't quite amount to racism — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

oh man it's kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) July 24, 2014

Wow today is full of white people having feelings about race — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 18, 2014

that must be really hard for you, having feelings about race. xoxo have a nice day — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 18, 2014

"Why no I don't think Serial is implicitly about white ppl going all Kool-Aid Man into communities of color they know nothing about" — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 18, 2014

The Times and Jeong posted statements Thursday at noon expressing “regret” over her history of biting “satire” — but the paper declared she had passed its “thorough vetting process.”

Our statement in response to criticism of the hiring of Sarah Jeong. pic.twitter.com/WryIgbaoqg — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) August 2, 2018

Jeong escaped the fate of previous Times hires who were swiftly fired over old, controversial tweets.- READ MORE

Sarah Jeong, a recent hire at the New York Times, has been outed for having a history of tweets that display hatred and general dislike of white people.

Democrats have redefined racism precisely so people like Sarah Jeong can say racist things and still get jobs at the New York Times. pic.twitter.com/ibjWFy5NLi — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) August 2, 2018

Now, a number of left-leaning journalists are coming out of the woodwork to defend Jeong and the Times for keeping her.

most of the people attacking sarah jeong are the same ones sending all of us who are nonwhite on twitter the threatening messages that we have to report. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 2, 2018

i love these fucking morons who think they've caught you in some kind of Logic Trap. yes, obviously sarah jeong's tweets were absolutely fine https://t.co/lOdiSAQbWu — libby watson (@libbycwatson) August 2, 2018

The people who are very concerned about Sarah Jeong being "racist" seem to be quite comfortable with actual racism unless it's "racism" against white people which is not racism and you could blow me over with a feather, I do declare. — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) August 2, 2018

I’m going to be clearer about this: @sarahjeong is one of the most insightful people we have on this entire internet. There is no way anyone will take her down with this laughable junk but they should all feel ashamed of themselves for trying. — Dara Lind (@DLind) August 2, 2018

Sarah Jeong will outwrite, outthink, and outlast all you motherfuckers but good luck being fragile racist misogynists — your friend Helen (@hels) August 2, 2018

– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1