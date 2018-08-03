True Pundit

NYT: New Hire Sarah Jeong ‘Regrets’ Professing Hate for ‘Dumbass F*cking White People’

The New York Times is under fire after excusing Sarah Jeong, its newest editorial hire, for numerous anti-white sentiments — exposing the paper’s double standards when it comes to firing new employees over old, controversial tweets.

The Times and Jeong posted statements Thursday at noon expressing “regret” over her history of biting “satire” — but the paper declared she had passed its “thorough vetting process.”

Jeong escaped the fate of previous Times hires who were swiftly fired over old, controversial tweets.- READ MORE

Sarah Jeong, a recent hire at the New York Times, has been outed for having a history of tweets that display hatred and general dislike of white people.

Now, a number of left-leaning journalists are coming out of the woodwork to defend Jeong and the Times for keeping her.

Sarah Jeong, a recent hire by the New York Times, is under fire for jokes denigrating white people and comparing them to dogs.

