Judge dismisses lawsuit brought by Seth Rich’s parents against Fox News

A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit against Fox News brought by the family of slain Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich, according to multiple news reports.

Judge George Daniels ruled there was not adequate evidence to back up the family’s claims against the network.

Rich’s family sued Fox News in March, alleging its coverage promoted dangerous conspiracy theories that implied their son gave internal DNC emails to WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The family pointed to a May 2017 story that said without evidence that Rich was responsible for the leak. Several network contributors, as well as host Sean Hannity, continued to promote the story even after Fox retracted the article.

The lawsuit also claimed Fox News reached out to Rich’s family under false pretenses to support reporting that said he leaked DNC emails. – READ MORE

Fox News Channel marked its 25th consecutive month as the most-watched network in cable in July, besting competitors CNN and MSNBC.

Fox News finished first in primetime with with an average of 2.4 million viewers and finished first in total day with 1.37 million. “Hannity” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” were the top two programs for the month ahead of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show.”

Discovery Channel’s highly-touted “Shark Week” threatened to derail Fox’s dominance, but fell well short with an average of 1.7 million in total viewers.

Still, “Shark Week” practically doubled CNN’s average of 891,000 primetime viewers. – READ MORE

