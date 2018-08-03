Illegal Alien Charged With Child Sex Crimes

Federal law enforcement officials arrested a Guatemalan national in Rhode Island this week for allegedly distributing child pornography on Facebook.

State police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials traced pornographic videos involving children to Samuel Mendez-Garcia, an illegal alien who was blocked from entering the U.S. in 2002. The Washington Times reports:

The criminal complaint filed Tuesday includes stomach-churning details of prepubescent girls and boys forced into sexual activities with adults.

Prosecutors say that Facebook and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported Mendez-Garcia for the child porn videos in April and then alerted Rhode Island officials. – READ MORE

Border Patrol Agents Assigned To The Rio Grande Valley Sector Stopped Five Dangerous Gang Members From Successfully Moving Into The U.s. Interior. The Agents Also Stopped Two Previously Deported Child Sex Offenders.

Weslaco Station agents arrested a suspected illegal immigrant near Alamo, Texas, on Sunday, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials. After taking the Mexican national to the station for processing and a biometric background investigation, agents learned that the St. Peter Police Department in Missouri previously arrested him for statutory rape in the second degree. A Missouri court convicted the man and sentenced him to one year in prison.

Falfurrias Station agents located about 80 miles inland from the border, apprehended a Guatemalan man near Encino on Saturday. The area is a well-known human smuggling dropoff location where migrants are marched through dangerous conditions to circumvent the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint. After taking the Guatemalan to the station for processing, agents learned that Boston, Massachusetts, Police Department officers arrested the man in 2003 for indecent assault and battery of a child under the age of 14, officials stated.

Later that afternoon, McAllen Station agents arrested a Salvadoran man near the border town of Mission, Texas. During a background investigation, officials confirmed the Salvadoran to be a member of the hyperviolent transnational criminal MS-13 gang, according to the information from Border Patrol agents.

In total, the Rio Grande Valley Sector agents kept four MS-13 gang members, one 18th Street gang member and two sex offenders who previously victimized minors from successfully making their way back into the interior of the U.S. – READ MORE

