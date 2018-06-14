NYT IS REVIEWING REPORTER ALI WATKINS’ WORK IN THE WAKE OF DOJ LEAK INVESTIGATION

The New York Times is reviewing the work product of Ali Watkins, a national security reporter who had a multi-year relationship with a Senate Intelligence Committee staffer who was recently indicted in a leak investigation.

The newspaper revealed on Tuesday that it is looking into Watkins’s relationship with James A. Wolfe, the former director of security for the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. Wolfe was indicted last Thursday for lying to the FBI about contacts he had with several reporters, including Watkins.

According to the indictment against Wolfe, he had contact with Watkins and the other reporters at around the time they all published articles about former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Wolfe, 57, lied to FBI agents during a Dec. 15, 2017 interview about knowing the reporters. The indictment cites encrypted messages in which Wolfe had contact with the reporters. FBI agents also showed Wolfe photographs of him with Watkins, who he began a relationship with in December 2013. – READ MORE

