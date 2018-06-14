FBI Arrests 74 in Global ‘Operation WireWire’ Hacking Scandal

The FBI said Monday that it arrested more than 74 hackers in countries around the world who were involved in email scams in attempts to compromise businesses.

The arrests in “Operation WireWire” include 29 Nigerians and at least 40 Americans.

According to Reuters, the scammers involved “send emails that appear to be from trusted corporate executives or vendors, which instruct targeted employees to wire funds to accounts controlled by criminals.”

The FBI also confirmed that web-based email scams developed in Nigeria in the 90s are currently on the rise.