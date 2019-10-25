PELOSI: Cummings to lay on ‘catapult’ in Capitol (VIDEO)

What is wrong with Nancy Pelosi?

During a solemn ceremony in Statuary Hall today, the self-declared historian of the House said Rep. Elijah Cummings was going to lay on the same “catapult” as President Abraham Lincoln.

“God truly blessed America with the life and legacy of Elijah Cummings,” Speaker Pelosi said, “later— I’m very honored— that’s why I’m very grateful to Leader McConnell, Leader Schumer, Leader McCarthy for agreeing to have Elijah lie in repose on the same catapult that Abraham Lincoln lay in repose.” – READ MORE