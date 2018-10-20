NYT Accuses Kushner Of Brutal Callousness, Retracts The Accusation, Issues No Correction

On Thursday, The New York Times tried – once again – to attack Trump White House senior advisor Jared Kushner with a scurrilous accusation of brutal callousness. Their report was wrong; they stealth-deleted the change, without correction. The New York Times originally reported that Kushner has been urging President Trump to simply ignore the mounting public relations crisis regarding Prince Muhammed Bin Salman and his regime’s alleged murder of opinion journalist Jamal Khashoggi:

Kushner, Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and Middle East adviser, has been urging the president to stand by Prince Mohammed, according to a person close to the White House and a former official with knowledge of the discussions. Mr. Kushner has argued that the outrage over Mr. Khashoggi’s disappearance and possible killing will pass, just as it did after other Saudi errors like the kidnapping of the prime minister of Lebanon and the killing of a busload of children in Yemen by a Saudi airstrike.

There was only one problem: the story wasn’t true. The Trump administration denied it, and The New York Times then pulled those sentences, instead replacing them with this rather anodyne description:

Mr. Kushner has argued that the crown prince can survive the outrage just as he has weathered past criticism.