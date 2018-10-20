‘He’s Gonna Cash Out’: Scarborough Says Trump Won’t Run for Re-Election, Never Wanted to Be President (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough told Stephen Colbert that he doesn’t believe President Trump will not run for re-election in 2020.

Colbert asked Scarborough and his fiance and MSNBC co-host Mika Brzezinski who might challenge Trump in a 2020 Republican primary.

“I’ll say it again. I don’t think that they’re going to have to step up and challenge Donald Trump because I don’t think Donald Trump is going to run for re-election,” he answered. – READ MORE