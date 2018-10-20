Establishment Media’s Concern for Jamal Khashoggi Is Fake News

According to the media, over the likely death of Khashoggi, we are now supposed to get twisted into all sorts of knots and drop our support of Donald Trump and want to blow up America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia (our most important ally in the fight against Iran) and give up a $100 billion arms sale that will benefit America and Americans because … a non-American was killed not on American soil.

Again, I am not trying to downplay the horror of what probably happened to Khashoggi. But this is life in the modern Middle East. What’s more, Khashoggi knew the stakes and still he played with fire with his support of the Muslim Brotherhood and other sensitive political activities — not to mention a palsy walsy relationship with Osama bin Laden.

So why are we supposed to care so much about this particular human life that our extreme caring will blow up Trump’s Middle East policy, a policy that actually seems to be working…?

Because Khashoggi was a journalist, a sacred journalist practicing the sacred art of journalism at the sacred left-wing temple of the Washington Post — and this is why his life matters so much more than any other.