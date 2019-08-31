NYPD union calls for de Blasio’s removal, commissioner’s resignation in wake of Garner officer’s firing

The New York Police Department union on Wednesday delivered a unanimous vote of no confidence in Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill – calling for their removal and resignation, respectively, following the firing of the officer involved in the arrest that led to Eric Garner’s death five years ago.

The New York Police Benevolent Association, which represents nearly 25,000 of New York’s Finest, voted in its delegate assembly to disapprove of both men just weeks after the firing of Officer Daniel Pantaleo. The firing was announced by O’Neill; since then, officers have accused de Blasio of failing to back the police and interfering in the process.

The motions call for O’Neill to resign, and for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to remove de Blasio from office. PBA President Patrick J. Lynch said the votes represented “an unequivocal indictment of our failed leaders in City Hall and 1 Police Plaza.”

“For years, Mayor de Blasio has demonized police officers and undermined our efforts to protect our city. For years, Commissioner O’Neill has cravenly acquiesced to the mayor and his anticop allies,” he said in a statement. “The unjust termination of P.O. Daniel Pantaleo was merely the final straw: Both men have displayed an appalling pattern of malfeasance and nonfeasance that disqualifies them from continuing to serve in their current offices.”

Lynch added: "Neither can hope to regain the trust or confidence of New York City police officers. They must resign or be fired."