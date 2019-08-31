Biden Channels AOC To Defend War Story That Never Happened

Last week, Joe Biden told an emotionally compelling story about traveling to Afghanistan as vice president to pin a Silver Star on a Navy captain who felt like a failure when he triumphantly recovered the body of a fallen comrade.

When the South Carolina Post and Courier confronted Biden about the Post’s investigation, Biden claimed that although he had not yet read the investigation, he believed that he delivered the “essence of the story.”

“The essence — that there’s anything I said about that that wasn’t the essence of the story. The story was that he refused the medal because the fella he tried to save —and risked his life saving — died,” Biden told the Post and Courier on Thursday. “That’s the beginning, middle and end. The rest of you guys can take it and do what you want with it.”

Biden’s comment about the “essence of the story” is reminiscent of the reaction Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) had during an interview with 60 Minutes, in which Anderson Cooper asked Ocasio-Cortez how she responds to critics who say her “math is fuzzy.” – READ MORE