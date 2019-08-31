Brazil to Only Accept G7 Amazon Aid If Macron Withdraws ‘Insults’

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he wants French President Emmanuel Macron to retract “insults” against him before he considers accepting aid from the Group of Seven nations who offered $20 million to help fight forest fires in the Amazon.

The two leaders have become embroiled in a deeply personal and public war of words in recent days, with Bolsonaro mocking Macron’s wife on Facebook and accusing the French leader of disrespecting Brazil’s sovereignty. Macron called Bolsonaro a liar, and said that Brazilian women are probably ashamed of their president.

(…)

However, on Monday evening, Bolsonaro’s Chief of Staff Onyx Lorenzoni said Brazil would reject the G7 offer, although his office said that was his personal view.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia on Tuesday, Bolsonaro said: “First of all, Macron has to withdraw his insults. He called me a liar. Before we talk or accept anything from France … he must withdraw these words then we can talk,” Bolsonaro said.

“First he withdraws, then offers (aid), then I will answer.”