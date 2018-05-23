NYPD Ready to Arrest Harvey Weinstein If Clinton-Puppet Manhattan DA “Grows Some Balls”

The New York Police Department is ready to arrest former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, two NYPD officials told The Wall Street Journal, as federal prosecutors have opened a probe into some of the sexual assault allegations against him.

The NYPD is reportedly just waiting for approval from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., whose office has been criticized for not previously charging Weinstein after allegations were brought against him in 2015.

“If Vance grows some balls is the big question,” one law enforcement source said. “He hasn’t so far.”

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan began a criminal investigation into the multiple sexual abuse allegations against Weinstein amid heightened tensions between police and the Manhattan district attorney’s office, sources told the Journal.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York is probing whether Weinstein got women to cross state lines for the purpose of committing a sex crime, an offense that could lead to federal charges.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, said he is meeting with federal prosecutors to try to “dissuade them from proceeding,” the Journal reported.

