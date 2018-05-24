North Korea threatens to back away from summit with US, reportedly calls Pence ‘political dummy’

North Korea early Thursday threatened to back away from the much-anticipated upcoming summit with the U.S. and called Vice President Mike Pence a “political dummy,” ratcheting up the rhetoric after months of signaling an openness to compromise.

The dig at Pence apparently stemmed from his Fox News interview on Monday, when he told Martha MacCallum on “The Story,” that North Korea “asked for the meeting” with the U.S.

“But when Kim Jong Un through the South Koreans reached out and said he would suspend his nuclear testing, suspend his ballistic testing, and be willing to achieve complete denuclearization through talks in exchange for a meeting with President Trump, this president readily said yes,” Pence told Fox News.

“As a person involved in the U.S. affairs, I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the U.S. vice president,” North Korea’s vice foreign minister, Choe Sun Hui, said in a statement released by state media, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Choe said the U.S. “has asked for the dialogue” with the North but is now “misleading the public opinion as if we have invited them to sit with us.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1