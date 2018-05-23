Lenny Dykstra Busted with Cocaine After Pulling Gun on Uber Driver

Ex-Mets and Phillies hothead Lenny Dykstra allegedly pulled a gun on an Uber driver in New Jersey while carrying a stash of drugs that included cocaine, it was reported Wednesday.

The driver had picked up Dykstra, 55, in Linden — and he requested to change his destination, cops said, according to NJ.com. But the driver refused.

Dykstra then allegedly pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the driver, police said.

The driver, a 47-year-old man from Roselle, NJ, got the attention of police by speeding his Uber vehicle into a parking garage near the police station while honking his horn repeatedly. He then drove directly to the police station.

The driver fled the car, leaving Dykstra inside, police said.

Cops searched the car and did not find a weapon — but Dykstra was found in possession of cocaine, marijuana and ecstasy, police said.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1