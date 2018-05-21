NYPD Officers Dead in Post-Wedding Party Crash in Maserati

Two NYPD officers celebrating a wedding at a Catskills resort died when their vehicle veered off an Ulster County road and flipped into the woods late Sunday, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell News 4.

The officers, 39-year-old John Martinez, of Hauppauge, and 31-year-old Michael Colangelo, of Huntington Station, were pronounced dead at the scene after Martinez, who was driving, lost control of the rented Maserati on Oliveria Road in Shandaken and smashed into a tree just before 11:30 p.m.

The Maserati flipped over after hitting the tree, then came to rest on its roof. A third occupant in the car was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. It’s not clear if that person was a third police officer.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1