True Pundit

Politics Security

Corrupt Clapper: Trump tweets are ‘disturbing assault’ on Justice Department

Posted on by
Share:

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Monday accused President Donald Trump of leading “a very disturbing assault on the independence of the Department of Justice.”

“When the President — this president or any president — tries to use the Department of Justice as kind of a private investigatory body, that’s not good for the country,” Clapper told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on “New Day.”

Clapper was reacting to the President’s demand over the weekend that the Justice Department “look into” whether the FBI or Justice Department planted a spy in his presidential campaign following reports that the bureau dispatched a confidential source to speak with some campaign aides about possible ties to Russia.

Clapper defended the FBI’s use of confidential informants, calling it “a legitimate activity, an important one, on the part of the FBI.”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Clapper: Trump tweets are 'disturbing assault' on Justice Department's independence
Clapper: Trump tweets are 'disturbing assault' on Justice Department's independence

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper on Monday accused President Donald Trump of leading "a very disturbing assault on the independence of the Department of Justice."

CNN CNN
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: