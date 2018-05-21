Harvard awards Hillary Clinton prestigious ‘participation trophy’ for her ‘transformative impact on society’

Hillary Clinton will receive Harvard’s prestigious Radcliffe Medal for her “transformative impact on society,” according to the Ivy League university.

Harvard to award Hillary with a participation trophy? https://t.co/O4oep3wjZv — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) May 20, 2018

She will receive the award Friday as part of the school’s graduation-week activities.

Clinton is a former first lady, New York senator, secretary of State and two-time Democratic presidential candidate. Her 2016 White House bid was damaged severely by an FBI investigation into her use of private email servers to send and receive classified information while at the State Department.

Organizers at Harvard say Clinton was chosen for the award because she’s a “champion for human rights,” a “skilled legislator” and “an advocate of American leadership” on the world stage. – READ MORE

