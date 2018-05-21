True Pundit

Politics

Harvard awards Hillary Clinton prestigious ‘participation trophy’ for her ‘transformative impact on society’

Posted on by
Share:

Hillary Clinton will receive Harvard’s prestigious Radcliffe Medal for her “transformative impact on society,” according to the Ivy League university.

She will receive the award Friday as part of the school’s graduation-week activities.

Clinton is a former first lady, New York senator, secretary of State and two-time Democratic presidential candidate. Her 2016 White House bid was damaged severely by an FBI investigation into her use of private email servers to send and receive classified information while at the State Department.

Organizers at Harvard say Clinton was chosen for the award because she’s a “champion for human rights,” a “skilled legislator” and “an advocate of American leadership” on the world stage. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Hillary Clinton to get Harvard medal for 'transformative impact on society'
Hillary Clinton to get Harvard medal for 'transformative impact on society'

Hillary Clinton will receive Harvard’s prestigious Radcliffe Medal for her transformative impact on society, according to the Ivy League university.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: