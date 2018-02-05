True Pundit

Sports TV

After winning Super Bowl MVP honors, Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles gives ‘all the glory to God’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles led his team to victory in Super Bowl 52 Sunday night.

But he knew all along where his strength truly came from.

But Foles, a diehard Christian, knew who to thank first after receiving the honors.

“Unbelievable,” Foles said, holding his young daughter. “All the glory to God.”- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

The Philadelphia Eagles’ first Super Bowl victory set off rowdy celebrations in Philadelphia as people who poured into the streets set at least one fire and damaged property early on Monday, images on social media showed.

Joyous football fans burst into jubilation in gatherings at bars and took their party into the streets, jumping up and down, setting off pyrotechnics and singing the fight song “Fly Eagles Fly.”

Some went further and ignited a fire in the middle of a street that firefighters soon extinguished. Other images showed a light pole tipping over and the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News website Philly.com reported smashed windows and toppled awnings.

Police in riot gear and on bicycles formed lines to control crowds and push people back, social media images showed.

Some people broke a display window at a department store near City Hall, and looters broke into a convenience store, grabbing merchandise and screaming, “Everything is free,” Philly.com reported.

Nearly all the light poles on one side of City Hall were toppled, and a car outside a hotel was tipped on its side, Philly.com said. – READ MORE

Recap some of the best post game highlights from last night below:

After winning Super Bowl MVP honors, Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles gives ‘all the glory to God’
After winning Super Bowl MVP honors, Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles gives ‘all the glory to God’

Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles led his team to a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 Sunday night. But he knew all along where his strength truly came from. What did he say? It was an uncanny season for Foles, starting the year behind NFL star quarterback Carson Wentz.…
TheBlaze TheBlaze
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: