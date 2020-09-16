NYC mayor’s office, including de Blasio, to be furloughed for a week amid budget crisis

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday that his entire office, including himself, will be furloughed for a week to help fight the city’s multibillion-dollar budget crisis.

De Blasio, wife Chirlane McCray and 493 others will take unpaid furlough at some point between Oct. 1, 2020 and March 2021, which is expected to save $860,000, according to The New York Times.

“We have to make tough choices to move this city forward and keep our budget balanced,” de Blasio told reporters. The city has been facing a roughly $9 billion budget deficit since the coronavirus pandemic started in the earlier months of 2020.

He added that the “current fiscal year budget is $7 billion less” than what the city projected in February. New York City lost $336 billion in the fiscal year ending June 30, according to an August report. – READ MORE

