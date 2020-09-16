Catholic Group Launches $9.7 Million Campaign To Expose Biden’s ‘Anti-Catholic Record and Policy Agenda’

CatholicVote, a national faith-based advocacy organization, is targeting Catholic voters in swing states in its $9.7 million campaign against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

In efforts to “expose Joe Biden’s anti-Catholic record and policy agenda,” the organization on Tuesday announced its plans on reaching more than 5 million Catholics in crucial swing states.

According to the organization, the campaign includes digital advertising, parish-by-parish canvassing, direct mail features, and GOTV initiatives in six states.

CatholicVote also released a full report detailing Biden’s career from a Catholic perspective and where he stands on issues including “the sanctity of life, religious liberty, judges, education, the dignity of work, and other core issues.” – READ MORE

