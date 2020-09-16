Florida Dems ‘Aghast’ at Biden’s Performance With Latinos

A top Florida Democratic strategist said he is “shocked” at Joe Biden’s failure to win over Latino voters in Florida.

“Not only am I surprised. I’m shocked. I’m aghast. It’s perplexing,” said Fernand Amandi, a Democratic strategist and Florida pollster, in an interview with Yahoo News. “There were plenty of times and plenty of opportunities to have addressed the situation earlier rather than trying to salvage it at the 11th down.”

The poll, which surveyed 500 voters, shows Biden beating President Donald Trump in the reliably Democratic Miami-Dade County by 17 points—13 points below the number Hillary Clinton bested Trump by in the 2016 election. Amandi expressed concern that this could spell disaster for Biden in the Sunshine State.

“If Biden under-performs in what should be one of his strongest counties—and is certainly the largest county for Democratic votes in the state of Florida—it might imperil his chances of winning Florida unless there is a massive white voter exodus from Trump in other parts of the state,” he said. – READ MORE

