NYC Mayor Introduces ‘Green New Deal’ That Will Slash Beef From Hospitals, Schools, And Jails

It looks like the New York City mayor really is coming for your hamburgers, as least those provided in government institutions.

As part of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s “Green New Deal,” New York City will “lead[ ] by example on climate change by ending City purchases of unnecessary single-use plastic foodware and phasing out the purchase of processed meat, cutting beef purchasing in half, committing to a carbon neutral City fleet by 2040, pursuing expanding mandatory organics collection citywide, and undertaking comprehensive projects to mitigate climate risk, including Lower Manhattan Coastal Resiliency.”

VegNews – a vegan magazine – reported that this would mean phasing out “the amount of meat served within city-controlled agencies such as hospitals, schools, and correctional facilities.”

I remember the devastation of Hurricane Sandy like it was yesterday. There weren’t many climate change deniers left in our city. Not after that.



This #EarthDay, we face a moment of crisis. There’s no plan coming from Washington to save our planet — we have to do it ourselves. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 22, 2019

In a tweet on Monday celebrating Earth Day, de Blasio said: "we face a moment of crisis. There's no plan coming from Washington to save our planet — we have to do it ourselves."