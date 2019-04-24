Deroy Murdock: Obama crony Eric Holder should stop lecturing William Barr on legal ethics

I hereby nominate Eric Holder for the inaugural Nobel Prize for Chutzpah. Obama’s initial attorney general, the first black American to hold that office, has a ton of nerve to lecture Attorney General William Barr about releasing the Mueller Report.

“The attorney general of the United States is the people’s lawyer, not the president’s lawyer,” Holder said Thursday in Chicago’s Rogers Park district. “You have a responsibility to run the Justice Department in a way that is not political.”

This is not the same Holder who served Obama.

ARE CRITICS OF ATTORNEY GENERAL WILLIA BARR BEING FAIR?

“Are you gonna stay around for all four years?” radio host Tom Joyner asked Holder on April 4, 2013, early in Obama’s second term.

“I’m still the president’s wingman,” Holder replied. “So, I’m here with my boy.”

The “president’s wingman” was the president’s lawyer, and got nailed for it. Holder was held in contempt of Congress for not surrendering documents on the Fast and Furious scandal. This involved some 2,000 marked guns that Holder and Obama leeched into Mexico. They hoped that these weapons would lead them to drug cartels south of the border. – READ MORE