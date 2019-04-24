Netanyahu to name Golan Heights settlement after President Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that he will name a community in the contested Golan Heights region after President Trump.

Since Israel captured the Golan Heights in 1967 by defeating Syria in the Six-Day War, the area had gone unrecognized by major world leaders. But last month, Trump broke tradition and became the first US president to declare the middle-eastern land as Israeli.

“All Israelis were deeply moved when President Trump made his historic decision to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” PM Netanyahu said in a statement on his YouTube page Tuesday.

“I intend to bring to the government a resolution calling for a new community on the Golan Heights named after President Donald J. Trump.”

In an official statement, Trump made the decision to recognize the land after "aggressive acts by Iran and terrorist groups, including Hezbollah, in southern Syria continue to make the Golan Heights a potential launching ground for attacks on Isreal."