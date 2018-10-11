NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Signs Bill Creating Third Gender Option For Birth Certificates

If you have a baby in New York City, you no longer have to assign it a gender at birth, thanks to a new bill signed into law Wednesday morning by NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The bill will allow those seeking to describe themselves as “gender non-binary” to apply for new birth certificates that list their gender as “X” rather than “M” for male or “F” for female, but it also provides new parents with the ability to select a “third gender option” if they are choosing to raise their baby genderless.

According to CBS New York, city dwellers have been able to change their gender on any birth certificate issued by the city since 2014, but they had to produce “a letter from a physician or an affidavit by a licensed health care provider” proving they had undergone gender transition surgery. The new three-gender-option birth certificates don’t require a doctor’s note, or that the subject be specifically transgender. – READ MORE

A New York City Mother, Whose Four-year-old Son Was One Of The Thousands Of Kids In The City Who Wound Up With Lead Poisoning, Had Some Harsh Words For Mayor Bill De Blasio Over His Failure To Handle Lead In City Housing Projects.

Sherron Paige, who works for the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA), told the New York Post on Friday she was furious at city health officials who revealed this week that more than 1,1oo children residing in the city’s housing projects —including her son Kyan—have suffered from lead poisoning since 2012.

“[Mayor] de Blasio doesn’t care. I think he is still taking it lightly,” Paige said. “Kyan is not de Blasio’s kid, so why would he care? He doesn’t have the conditions that we live in, he doesn’t need to worry about NYCHA coming to fix things.”

Paige is one of many parents suing the New York City mayor and the NYCHA for covering up instances of lead poisoning. – READ MORE