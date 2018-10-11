More Good News For GOP Senate: Poll Shows Arizona’s McSally Widening Her Lead

A new poll shows Arizona GOP senatorial candidate Martha McSally widening her lead against her Democratic opponent, Kyrsten Sinema, in the race to replace Senator Jeff Flake. The ABC15/OH Predictive Insights poll found McSally leading Sinema 47%-41%. In September, the same poll found in McSally leading 49%-46%.

As ABC15 reported, chief pollster Mike Noble said McSally was benefiting from the uniting of Republicans following the hearings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s growing support, and the entrance in the race of Green Party candidate Angela Green, who siphoned off some of Sinema’s support.

Nobel stated, “What we saw all year was Republicans were less united compared to Democrats, who were more united or fully united. So whether they disliked Trump or had issues with the establishment, now what we’ve seen is [the] Kavanaugh confirmation process has really brought all those Republicans home and has solidified the Republican base, hence why you’re seeing all the favorable numbers toward McSally.”- READ MORE

During an interview with CNN on Tuesday, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton stated that it’s impossible to be civil with a party “that wants to destroy what you stand for, what you care about.”

Hillary Clinton: “You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for” https://t.co/8QI5BoEN6t pic.twitter.com/P04am7WREQ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 9, 2018

She continued that if Democrats win back one or both chambers of Congress, “that’s when civility can start again.” – READ MORE