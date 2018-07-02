True Pundit

Politics

NYC ‘Democratic Socialists’ Want To Abolish ICE, Profit

Posted on by
Share:

On Saturday, thousands of leftists, apparently unaware that the Trump Administration reversed an order separating children from their illegal immigrant parents while their parents awaited an asylum hearing at the United States-Mexico border, gathered in major cities to decry immigration enforcement.

But some leftists went further than others. While most protesters simply called to “abolish ICE” — the agency responsible for executing America’s immigration laws, as well as its laws against human and drug trafficking — the New York Democratic Socialists of America called upon their fellow countrymen to “abolish profit” (and prisons, and “cash bail” and, for good measure, all borders).

The request is . . . fascinating . . . if only because a socialist organization, which actively agitates for the greater involvement of the state in policing individuals lives, thus curbing most freedoms — which would necessarily involve instituting an incredible, complex, overbearing police state — is calling for the abolition of a particular enforcement agency they don’t quite like. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

NYC 'Democratic Socialists' Want To Abolish ICE, Profit
NYC 'Democratic Socialists' Want To Abolish ICE, Profit

On Saturday, thousands of leftists, apparently unaware that the Trump Administration reversed an order separating children from their illegal immigrant parents while their parents awaited an asylum hearing at the United States-Mexico border, gathered in major cities to decry immigration enforceme

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: