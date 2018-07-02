NYC ‘Democratic Socialists’ Want To Abolish ICE, Profit

On Saturday, thousands of leftists, apparently unaware that the Trump Administration reversed an order separating children from their illegal immigrant parents while their parents awaited an asylum hearing at the United States-Mexico border, gathered in major cities to decry immigration enforcement.

But some leftists went further than others. While most protesters simply called to “abolish ICE” — the agency responsible for executing America’s immigration laws, as well as its laws against human and drug trafficking — the New York Democratic Socialists of America called upon their fellow countrymen to “abolish profit” (and prisons, and “cash bail” and, for good measure, all borders).

🌹 Abolish profit

🌹 Abolish prisons

🌹 Abolish cash bail

🌹 Abolish borders#AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/TCFIZqzJrU — New York City DSA 🌹 (@nycDSA) June 29, 2018

The request is . . . fascinating . . . if only because a socialist organization, which actively agitates for the greater involvement of the state in policing individuals lives, thus curbing most freedoms — which would necessarily involve instituting an incredible, complex, overbearing police state — is calling for the abolition of a particular enforcement agency they don’t quite like. – READ MORE

