Open Borders Ralliers Raise Holocaust Imagery to Vilify Trump Administration

Washington, Dc — Open Borders Protesters In Washington, Dc, Laid The Defamatory Slurs On Thick In Protest Signs Attacking President Trump, His Administration, And Republicans As Racists On The Basis Of Separating Minors From Adults Who Illegally Cross The U.s. Southern Border.

One sign depicted the President as Hitler with the words, “History has its eyes on you”:

President Trump is the first of several presidents to finally bring about the congressionally approved move of the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the capital of Jerusalem.

On Holocaust Remembrance Day this year Trump proclaimed that Americans have a “moral obligation to combat anti-Semitism, confront hate and prevent genocide.” – READ MORE

