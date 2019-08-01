Joy Reid Agitated by Democratic Attacks on Obama at Debate (VIDEO)

Liberal MSNBC host Joy Reid fretted about the extended attacks on Barack Obama’s legacy by Democratic primary contenders on the debate stage Wednesday.

With Obama’s Vice President Joe Biden at center stage, liberal Democrats like New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Sen. Cory Booker (D., N.J.), and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro hit him over the Obama-Biden record on flaws with Obamacare and deporting millions of illegal immigrants.

Reid, who worked for Obama's 2008 presidential campaign, urged Democrats to focus their fire on President Donald Trump.