Politics
NY Times Reporter Hammers Liberal Politico Event Over Lack of Racial Diversity
Liberals and Democrats in the “mainstream media” spend most of their time criticizing Republican President Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean they won’t hammer away at each other if they feel they’ve been slighted, even at an event aimed at the political left.
“From my count,” he continued, “only one person of color. It’s possible I missed some, so feel free to correct me.”
As proof of his assertion, Deb linked to a page featuring information and pictures of every speaker at what Politico called “the most important policy event of the year,” ranging from Dmitri Alperovitch — co-founder of CrowdStrike, Inc. — to George Whitesides — chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company. – READ MORE
