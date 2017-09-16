NY Times Reporter Hammers Liberal Politico Event Over Lack of Racial Diversity

Liberals and Democrats in the “mainstream media” spend most of their time criticizing Republican President Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean they won’t hammer away at each other if they feel they’ve been slighted, even at an event aimed at the political left.

That was the case on Thursday when New York Times reporter Sopan Deb tweeted a complaint that almost all of the 61 speakers at Politico‘s Pro Policy Summit in Washington, D.C., that day contained “a pretty startling lack of minorities.”

“From my count,” he continued, “only one person of color. It’s possible I missed some, so feel free to correct me.”

As proof of his assertion, Deb linked to a page featuring information and pictures of every speaker at what Politico called “the most important policy event of the year,” ranging from Dmitri Alperovitch — co-founder of CrowdStrike, Inc. — to George Whitesides — chief executive officer of Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company. – READ MORE