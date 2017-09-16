Facebook gave more info to Robert Mueller than Congress on Russian Facebook ads

FOLLOW US!



Facebook submitted its recent findings related to Russian Facebook ads purchased during the 2016 campaign to special counsel Robert Mueller and House and Senate intelligence committees last week, but the social media platform did not share as much information concerning the ads with Congress as it did the federal probe.

Mueller was provided detailed copies of the ads and information about the accounts behind the ads and what targeting criteria was utilized, the Wall Street Journal reported. Facebook said it provided only “the stored contents of any account,” such as messages and location details, in keeping with Facebook policy and in response to a search warrant.

– READ MORE