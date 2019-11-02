Elizabeth Warren: I Fight Climate Change by ‘Mostly’ Flying Commercial

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said she has been “mostly” flying commercial in an effort to combat climate change but said her campaign is trying to look at “other ways” to reduce its carbon footprint.

In an appearance on New Hampshire Public Radio Wednesday morning, Warren discussed some of the ways her campaign is hoping to reduce its carbon footprint. She admitted she still embraces air travel but claimed she “mostly” flies commercial.

“What specific steps have you taken in your campaign to ensure that your campaign’s environmental impact is limited as possible?” a listener asked.

Host Laura Knoy pointed out that Tom Steyer (D) recently told NHPR that he is only flying commercial, adding, “there’s a huge carbon footprint of a private jet, so that’s the sacrifice he said he was willing to make. How about you?”

“So I’ve mostly been flying commercial,” Warren said, explaining that her campaign has been trying to look at “other ways” to reduce its carbon footprint.

“It’s everything from the kind of car we drive and down to, do we purchase offsets? Can we make that work s a way to try to reduce the footprint,” she said, failing to elaborate if her campaign’s proposals have come to fruition. – READ MORE