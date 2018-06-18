Female Air Force reservist released from military for yelling racial slur in viral video

The Air Force Reserve quickly distanced itself from a 20-year-old recruit who said in a viral video, “You get them n*****s,” according to published reports.

The woman was identified as Tabitha Duncan. She “is in the process of being released from her enlistment in the Air Force,” Lt. Col. Chad Gibson told the Air Force Times.

“It’s detestable, and we don’t tolerate it, that’s for sure,” Gibson, deputy director of public affairs for Air Force Reserve Command, told the publication. “The content of this video released … does not reflect the values of the Air Force. We are using command channels to address the issue.”

The video surfaced just days after she enlisted, according to reports. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1