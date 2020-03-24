NY Times changes story’s headline 3 times to shield Dems from blame after blocking coronavirus relief bill

Within the span of an hour on Sunday night, the New York Times changed the headline on its coverage of the stalled coronavirus relief bill three times with each iteration shifting blame away from Senate Democrats.

As TheBlaze reported, the Democrats blocked a critical $2 trillion coronavirus economic relief package on Sunday, a move that sent futures markets plummeting, arguing it was a “slush fund” to wealthy corporations. President Donald Trump and congressional leaders hoped the measure would send a signal that would help stabilize the stock market and U.S. economy amid fears of recession as economic analysts estimate unemployment levels could hit up to an unprecedented 30% in April-June with GDP contracting by 50%, figures not seen since the Great Depression.

Following a deluge of criticism from conservative leaders, the New York Times appears to have modified the story’s headline a fourth time as of Sunday morning to “As State Pleas Mount, Trump Outlines Some Federal Action; Senate Democrats Block Stimulus Package.” – READ MORE

