Arizona man steals dozens of coronavirus testing kits from health clinic

A man stole dozens of coronavirus testing kits from an Arizona health clinic Friday while posing as a delivery driver, authorities said.

The man entered the El Rio Health Center in Tucson just before 8 p.m. as employees were getting ready to close, Tucson police said. He took 29 of the highly sought-after COVID-19 test kits and drove off in a reddish Dodge Charger or similar-style car.

STOLEN COVID-19 TEST KITS. The pictured suspect stole 29 unused test kits from the El Rio Health Clinic. Anyone w/information about this suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. Please see link for additional details/photos -> https://t.co/BqJntwqEcv pic.twitter.com/449RKh7d3M — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) March 22, 2020

Health center employees noticed the unused kits were missing the following morning, police said.

Surveillance images show the suspect, who police say is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s with a large build. He appears to have a full, dark-colored beard with some graying. – READ MORE

