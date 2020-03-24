Trump: ‘We Cannot Let The Cure Be Worse Than The Problem Itself’

As Americans enter their second full week of self-isolation over the coronavirus, President Trump declared that “we cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.”

On March 16, Trump called on Americans to self-isolate in a set of guidelines titled “15 Days To Slow The Spread.” The guidelines called on people to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people for the next 15 days, avoid “eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts,” and cut back on social visits.

But millions of people are now self-quarantining and many stores have empty shelves. Businesses across the country — large and small — have been hit hard and the stock market has plunged to their worst losses in decades.

In a late-night post Sunday on Twitter, Trump said that after the 15-day period ends, the nation will need to reassess the approach to COVID-19.

"WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!" Trump wrote.

