NY Times anonymous anti-Trump op-ed writer is a criminal who belongs in prison

The anonymous “senior administration official” who wrote the anti-Trump tirade published by The New York Times as an op-ed Wednesday is a seditious traitor who must be identified and prosecuted for illegal conduct.

The writer has broken the law by blatantly violating his or her oath of office with a level of arrogance and criminality that is outrageous and should face decades in prison for his or her despicable actions.

President Trump was justified in asking Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday to launch an investigation to identify the writer of the op-ed, which was headlined online: “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration.” Sessions should begin this important investigation immediately.

“It’s treason, you could call it a lot of things,” the president said in an interview on “Fox & Friends.” He’s right.

Judicial Watch, the conservative nonpartisan organization where I work, is investigating the publication of this op-ed by a writer too cowardly to reveal his or her identity and too unprincipled to resign from federal employment. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump on Friday said he wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the identity of the author of an anonymous op-ed that was published in the New York Times on Wednesday.

*TRUMP: LOOKING AT POSSIBILITY OF LEGAL ACTION AGAINST NYT — zerohedge (@zerohedge) September 7, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump tells reporters he wants Attorney General Sessions to investigate who wrote @nytimes op-ed — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) September 7, 2018

The president was speaking to reporters on board Air Force One, and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. – READ MORE