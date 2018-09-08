    True Pundit

    IRONY: Obama slams Trump for politicizing DOJ (VIDEO)

    Former President Obama criticized President Trump on Friday for politicizing the Department of Justice, saying that members of both parties should be concerned with that behavior.

    Obama’s remarks were critical of a tweet the president wrote criticizing the Justice Department for investigations of two Republican congressman. Trump criticized Justice’s actions, saying they would make it more difficult for Republicans to hold the House. – READ MORE

    President Donald Trump responded quickly to former President Barack Obama’s speech on Friday, claiming that he fell asleep during the speech.

    “I’m sorry, I watched it, but I fell asleep,” he said. “I found he’s very good for sleeping.”

    The president responded to Obama’s critical speech of his presidency during a fundraising speech in Fargo, North Dakota.

    Trump acknowledged that Obama was “trying to take credit” for the economic boom that the United States was experiencing after he got elected. He argued that the economy would have crashed if Hillary Clinton had won the election. – READ MORE

