NY Police Tried To Hide Alleged MS-13 Gang Murderer From Public Scrutiny After Subway Shooting: REPORT

It appears the New York Police Department tried their best to hide the illegal immigrant MS-13 gang member accused of murdering someone at a subway station.

The New York Post reports that cops tried to “shield” alleged shooter Ramiro Gutierrez from public scrutiny ahead of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, in which he mentioned the attack:

Cops bent over backward Tuesday to shield alleged killer Ramiro Gutierrez from public scrutiny after his arrest for Sunday’s broad-daylight slaying in Queens — going so far as to feed reporters bogus information about his whereabouts and claim ignorance on his illegal status hours before President Trump’s State of the Union Address renewing his request for a border wall.

Part of the charade included police waiting until 4 a.m. Tuesday morning to announce that Gutierrez, 26, had been charged with the murder of rival Abel Mosso, 20, even though the suspect had been in police custody since Monday. Mosso was a member of MS-13’s rival gang, the 18th Street Gang.

Police also told reporters Tuesday afternoon that they would be walking Gutierrez out of the 115th Precinct station at 4 p.m., but they instead snuck him “out a back door by 2 p.m. en route to a courthouse in Queens,” the Post reported. – READ MORE