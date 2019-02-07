NBC’s Chuck Todd Ridicules Trump’s ‘Absurd’ SOTU…Before He Gives It

In yet another glaring example of the Trump-era iteration of “news” reporting, NBC News host Chuck Todd provided his analysis of President Trump’s State of the Union Address before he actually gave it, blasting the president’s attempt to “heal” and “unite” as the “theater of the absurd.”

The heavily cynical, textbook definition of “bad faith” “reporting” was caught by the folks over at NewsBusters.

With the shamelessly mocking chyron “‘COMITY’ CENTRAL: SOTU THEATER OF THE ABSURD?” screaming at viewers below him, the “Meet the Press” host slammed Trump’s speech before he had the chance to give it, saying it was “shaping up to be a night of absurdist theater.” It is “absurd” because of his attempt to promote “bipartisanship, unity and compromise,” Todd explained.

“‘Absurd’ because the White House says the President’s address is going to be about bipartisanship, unity, compromise,” said the partisan host (partial transcript via NewsBusters). “They say it’s going to be a night of ‘comity,’ with a T. They really used that word. ‘Absurd’ because literally, as the White House is telling reporters about how the President is going to rise above partisanship tonight, the President is tweeting about a ‘human wall.’ Then, he mocks Chuck Schumer. And, of course, Festivus begins and he airs grievances about the midterms.”

And Todd wasn't done, not even close. Some other reasons Trump's speech is/will be "absurd": because Trump supposedly engineered "himself" the 35-day government shutdown, the Democrats apparently having nothing to do with it, according to Todd's "reporting."