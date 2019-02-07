Work Has Started On President Donald Trump’s Border Wall Despite Budget Impasse

The United States government is beginning work on a stretch of border wall in south Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, according to the Associated Press, even though Republicans and Democrats are still at an impasse over whether to continue funding the full border wall project.

Construction equipment “began to arrive on Monday,” according to reports, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have begun staging the equipment along the 33-mile stretch marked for building and improvements.

The areas of border wall now under construction are already funded, but only to the tune of about $600 million. The United States government awarded the contract to build the Rio Grande section of border wall back in November of last year to a Galveston, Texas, company that won a contest hosted by the Department of Homeland Security. They’ll build approximately 8 miles of border wall first, at a cost of around $167 million, and then move on to a more permanent concrete barrier in late February.

U.S. News and World Report says that Customs and Border Protection plans to build a customized "border wall system" on the stretch of land, including around 25 miles of concrete border wall topped with 18-foot-high steel posts and a 150-foot "enforcement zone" in front.