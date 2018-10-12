‘Radical’ NY man built 200 pound bomb for Election Day detonation in Washington

Federal officials have charged a New York man with manufacturing an explosive device, saying he planned to set off a 200-pound bomb at the National Mall in Washington on Election Day, killing himself and possibly many others.

Paul Rosenfeld, 56, was arrested on Tuesday after the Department of Justice was tipped off by an unidentified person in Pennsylvania who claimed Rosenfeld sent text messages and letters stating that he “planned to build an explosive device” that would go off on Nov. 6 as a way to “draw attention to his political belief in ‘sortition.’”

Sortition is an ancient Greek method of randomly selecting government officials.

According to the U.S. Attorney Office in the Southern District of New York, Rosenfeld was stopped by law enforcement while driving on Tuesday and taken in for questioning; he reportedly told investigators that he’d ordered “large quantities of black powder – an explosive substance – over the internet, which he transported from a location in New Jersey to his home in Tappan, New York.”

Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney Jr. said that the suspect “planned to detonate a large explosive to kill himself and draw attention to his radical political beliefs.” – READ MORE

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said that he believes lawmakers should work together to achieve common ground in order to put out the fires that have erupted as a result of intense political back-and-forth and inflammatory rhetoric.

During a Tuesday interview with Kentucky’s WLAP-AM, Rand told radio host Leland Conway that he was worried that there “is going to be an assassination” as a result of the expanding political divide between Democrats and Republicans.

Paul, who believes that the ramped-up rhetoric is partly a result of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s hearings and subsequent confirmation, said that it’s important for lawmakers to set the example and choose their words wisely.

“I really worry that someone is going to be killed and that those who are ratcheting up the conversation … they have to realize that they bear some responsibility if this elevates to violence,” Paul told Conway.- READ MORE