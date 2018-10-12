‘FALSE’: Jim Acosta’s Fact-Check Of Trump Tweet Gets Fact-Checked

On Wednesday, everyone’s favorite grandstanding CNN chief White House correspondent did some quick fact-checking on a tweet promoting an op-ed by President Trump and found it supposedly loaded with “falsehoods.”

This column may break the record for the number of falsehoods from a President ever published in a newspaper op-Ed. Just this tweet alone is false – “outlaw private health care plans” and “letting anyone cross our border” Huh? Fact check: false and false. Come on USA Today. https://t.co/1SPKMztmJL — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 10, 2018

But it didn’t take long for Acosta’s fact-check to get fact-checked, to disappointing results for the CNN star. As Twitchy notes, Washington Examiner Executive Editor Philip Klein responded to Acosta a few hours later by pointing out that Trump’s first “false” claim sounds a lot like an accurate summary of a section of Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare-For-All” plan.

Sec 107 of Sanders Medicare for All act says “it shall be unlawful for a private health insurer to sell health insurance coverage that duplicates the benefits provided under this Act.” Private coverage would only be allowed for supplemental benefits. https://t.co/XhcXj82bq0 — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) October 10, 2018

"Sec 107 of Sanders Medicare for All act says 'it shall be unlawful for a private health insurer to sell health insurance coverage that duplicates the benefits provided under this Act.' Private coverage would only be allowed for supplemental benefits," wrote Klein.

President Trump was asked about comments he made regarding sexual assault allegations made against his then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he left the White House for a campaign rally Wednesday morning.

“I’m just saying you have forces saying things that were evil. They were bad people and he is a very, very fine man and what was said about him should never have been said,” says President Trump as he defends Brett Kavanaugh, adding: “I know fellow Americans that are evil” pic.twitter.com/PdfPAbFLAL — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) October 9, 2018

Earlier in the week, Trump claimed that the Kavanaugh accusations were a “hoax” made up by “evil” people: “It was all made-up. It was fabricated. And it’s a disgrace. And I think it’s going to really show you something come November 6,” Trump said.

CNN's Jim Acosta asked Trump to clarify the comments, asking, "You said forces against Kavanaugh we're evil. Who?"