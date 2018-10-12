    True Pundit

    Politics

    'FALSE': Jim Acosta's Fact-Check Of Trump Tweet Gets Fact-Checked

    On Wednesday, everyone’s favorite grandstanding CNN chief White House correspondent did some quick fact-checking on a tweet promoting an op-ed by President Trump and found it supposedly loaded with “falsehoods.”

    But it didn’t take long for Acosta’s fact-check to get fact-checked, to disappointing results for the CNN star. As Twitchy notes, Washington Examiner Executive Editor Philip Klein responded to Acosta a few hours later by pointing out that Trump’s first “false” claim sounds a lot like an accurate summary of a section of Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare-For-All” plan.

    “Sec 107 of Sanders Medicare for All act says ‘it shall be unlawful for a private health insurer to sell health insurance coverage that duplicates the benefits provided under this Act.’ Private coverage would only be allowed for supplemental benefits,” wrote Klein. – READ MORE

    President Trump was asked about comments he made regarding sexual assault allegations made against his then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he left the White House for a campaign rally Wednesday morning.

    Earlier in the week, Trump claimed that the Kavanaugh accusations were a “hoax” made up by “evil” people:  “It was all made-up. It was fabricated. And it’s a disgrace. And I think it’s going to really show you something come November 6,” Trump said.

    CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Trump to clarify the comments, asking, “You said forces against Kavanaugh we’re evil. Who?” – READ MORE

