Arnold Schwarzenegger Apologizes for Using the Phrase ‘Girlie Men’

Arnold Schwarzenegger Used To Joke That Only “girlie Men” Opposed Energetic Capitalism And Traditional American Values. But Now, The Former Bodybuilder, Hollywood Star, And California Governor Is Apologizing For Popularizing The Phrase.

Schwarzenegger once made a name for himself with his he-man political style, making fun of his opponents as weaklings who could not lead.

At least as early as 2004 Schwarzenegger called California Democrats “girlie men” and noted that in the next election the GOP would “terminate” them. His phrase even became the stuff of Saturday Night Live parody in the characters of faux bodybuilders Hans and Franz.

In a new interview with Men’s Health magazine, Schwarzenegger is abjectly apologetic over his “girlie men” taunt.

“At the time it felt like the right thing to do. It was in my gut. I improvised it. I called them girlie men because they weren’t willing to take risks,” the actor told the magazine.

“They were afraid of everything,” he explained. “Politicians, in general, want to do little things, so there’s no risk involved.” – READ MORE

The Terminator appeared last week on “Jay Leno’s Garage,” but instead of showing off a vintage car, Arnie was there with his 1951 M-47 Patton tank.

And yes, Schwarzenegger owns the tank, which sports two V-12 engines and 810 horse power. The tank is the very model he used while serving in the Austrian Army in 1965, and Austria gave it to him for free.

“That’s exactly the same tank with the 331 number on it. M-47. It’s exactly the tank,” he said. “Let’s just jump in there and anything we find — we crush,” Schwarzenegger said to Leno. – READ MORE